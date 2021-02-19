Sioux Falls No. 10 in Economic Strength Rankings

A recent study looked at all of the nation's 384 Metropolitan Statistical Areas and placed the city of Sioux Falls in the top 10 in terms of economic strength for the year 2021.

Despite a year-long pandemic, the Sioux Falls economy is booming. With new companies (Amazon) investing long-term in the city, the economic forecast looks strong.

Economic analysis company, Policom Corporation put together a list of all the metropolitan areas in the country, and based on its ranking, the city of Sioux Falls has jettisoned into the top 10.

Here's a look at the list:

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellvue, Washington Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tennesee Salt Lake City, Utah Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina-South Carolina Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina Boise City, Idaho Sioux Falls, South Dakota

There are a few interesting things to note about this list. Most notably, Sioux Falls is the smallest metro to make it into the top ten. Also, this is actually the second year in a row Sioux Falls has made the top ten, landing at number nine on last year's list.

Other midwest cities of note were Rapid City (#162), Fargo (#53), Minneapolis-St. Paul (#34), and Omaha (#104).

According to policom.com, in order to be considered for the ranking, a metro must have a population that exceeds 50,000 residents.

For a full look at the list of every metro ranked, check out the article from policom.com

Story Source: Sioux Falls Development Foundation

Story Source: policom.com