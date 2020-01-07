I haven't decided yet if having a Casey's General Store less than two blocks away from where I live and work is a good or bad thing.

It will be a convenient location to fill up with gas and grab an extra-large ice tea. Hopefully, the new Casey's at 57th Street and Nevada, in between Louise and Solberg on 57th, will have the cylindrical crushed ice cubes. Those are my favorite.

Okay, so gas and ice tea - that's not so bad, right?

Unfortunately, Casey's pizza and donuts are my kryptonite. I suppose I could WALK to Casey's to burn off some of my pizza and donut calories.

I'm not a coffee drinker, but if you are, you should know that Casey's java was voted Best Gas Station Coffee according to Gas Buddy.

USA Today just recently named Casey's One of the 10 Best Food Stops at Gas Stations in the U.S., thanks to their breakfast pizza. If you haven't tried the breakfast pizza at Casey's, it's a must. I swear they smear Cheez Whiz on the crust. Maybe that's what makes it so good? I recommend the Bacon Breakfast Pizza. All of their convenience hot foods are good. I like the potato wedges, popcorn chicken, ham breakfast croissant, hashbrowns, and biscuits and gravy. Oh boy, I'm drooling!

In less than a month, you'll be able to pull into the newest Casey's at 4001 West 57th Street. According to an ad in the Shopping News, the new store is opening on January 31, 2020. They're also hiring if you're looking for a new career.

Good news for east siders, the Dawley Farm Village Casey's just east of Rosa Parks Elementary on 26th Street is also set to open this year.