Sioux Falls New Banquet Location Seeking Your Help

Sioux Falls is a growing community. It's growing so fast that, if you simply sit still, you can hear it growing. With that growth comes needs in many areas. One of them is making sure or at least doing our best to make sure that nobody and Sioux Falls go to bed hungry at night.

Set to open officially very soon is the westside location of The Banquet. The Banquet's website says;

From groundbreaking in May to reality, we are pleased to announce that The Banquet will be opening its satellite location at 5th & Marion on March 9th for supper. We anticipate it to be a needed location for those who need a hot, nutritious meal as ALL are welcome.

Groups may sign up now at https://thebanquetsf.org/serve-a-meal Individuals who want to help serve as needed may join our Banquet Angels text service by texting Angels to 605-413-1971. For questions on serving a meal or volunteering call 605-335-7066 or email volunteer@thebanquetsf.org

Last weekend in church, I heard the first call to action to individuals and groups. Wednesday afternoon I was reminded by Shilo that we need to step forward and help. Ask around at your office tomorrow. If you lead a group, ask at your next meeting. Would you like to, and are you able to help? Both financially and with your hands and feet.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app