Sioux Falls New Audit Manager Gets Approval from City Council

After an Easter Sunday robocall by Sioux Falls City Council member Theresa Stehly stating that the candidate for the cities new Internal Audit Manager position was unqualified, the council voted on Tuesday with approval.

According to KSFY TV Council members voted 5-3 to approve Shana Nelson as the new Internal Audit Manager for the city of Sioux Falls. In Stehly's robocall she said Shana Nelson was an unqualified candidate with no audit experience and she has a big conflict of interest, but others believe she's the right person for the job.

KSFY reported that Greg Neitzert believes Shana Nelson is the right candidate for the job and she's already proved it. But Stehly and others believe Nelson is a conflict of interest, because she's married to Matt Nelson, the City Supervisor in the Parking Division.

City councilors say Stehly 'intended to provoke anger and distrust within our community.'

In Tuesday's vote council members Janet Brekke and Pat Starr were also opposed.