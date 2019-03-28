Sioux Falls Neighborhood Grants Assist in Beautification Projects

Take a look around your neighborhood. What does it need? Some sprucing up wouldn't hurt right? Plant some flowers, trim a few trees, pull out the garbage, or maybe a touch of paint would perk it up.

It can be done with the help of the city of Sioux Falls Neighborhood Project Grant program as the city is offering a $50,000 grant for neighborhood associations to complete projects that enhance a neighborhood’s livability and involvement, collectively benefit the entire neighborhood, and promote a strong sense of community.

Here's how it will work. The grant program reimburses costs to complete noncapital projects that may include, but are not limited to neighborhood cleanups, identification signage, planting boulevard trees, community flower or vegetable gardens, neighborhood art, and exterior painting projects for homes in need.

Neighborhood associations can request more than one grant as long as the total dollar amount requested per association does not exceed $5,000. The City is also offering one $12,000 grant to one association for a single large project.

For more information on how neighborhoods can participate in the Neighborhood Project Grant program, or to become an active neighborhood association contact Diane deKoeyer at 605-367-8889.

Source: City of Sioux Falls