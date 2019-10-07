Sioux Falls native Nate Gerry found the end zone for the first time as a professional over the weekend.

Gerry, who played his high school football at Washington and his college football at Nebraska, scored on a 51-yard interception return for the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday (October 6).

The first score of Gerry's three-year NFL career came on a first-quarter throw from New York Jets quarterback Luke Falk in the Eagles 31-6 win in Philadelphia.

The pick was Gerry's second of the season, which leads the Eagles, and the third of his NFL career.

Gerry was a fifth-round pick by the Eagles in 2017 NFL Draft.

At Nebraska, Gerry had 13 career interceptions.

In high school, he was a member of Washington's 2009, 2010, and 2012 South Dakota 11AA state championship teams.