Sioux Falls Native Matt Farniok Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

After flying under the radar throughout the NFL Draft process, Sioux Falls native Matt Farniok was drafted in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys.

Farniok declared for the NFL Draft back in January and announced that he would forego his final eligible season at Nebraska. As the NFL Draft approached, it was rare to see any scouting reports on Farniok heading into the annual event. NFL projected him as a priority free agent that would likely play guard or center. ESPN didn't have him ranked heading into the draft.

That doesn't mean that teams didn't do their individual homework. At pick 238 of the 7th-round, the Cowboys selected the 6'6 335-pound offensive lineman. Farniok has played multiple positions on the offensive line throughout his football career and was drafted as a guard. He was the 12th guard selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Farniok started 39 games and was a team captain for Nebraska for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Prior to his time at Nebraska, Farniok was a standout lineman for Sioux Falls Washington, and was named Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year for the 2015-2016 school year.

He was the only South Dakota connection that was drafted this year. South Dakota State's Cade Johnson signed with the Seattle Seahawks and Pine Ridge native Teton Saltes signed with the New York Jets to round out South Dakota connections in this year's NFL Draft pool.

Farniok joins a talented Dallas Cowboys offensive line group that will provide him the opportunity to grow. Depending on how the off-season plays out, Farnoik could find himself in the mix as a depth option at the guard position.