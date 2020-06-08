Sioux Falls Native Devin Clark Wins Latest UFC Fight

Over the years, Sioux Falls native and Lincoln High School alum Devin Clark has continued to prove he's a true pro's pro in the UFC.

His latest fight at UFC 250 is another prime example of that commitment and desire to be a really good MMA fighter in the UFC.

Devin Clark defeated Alonzo Menifield by unanimous decision on Saturday night at UFC 250 in Las Vegas.

Clark fought through some early struggles in Round 1 to really control the fight from start to finish against Menifield.

Devin was able to essentially triple up his opponent in total strikes and landed over 75% of his strikes while Menifield only landed about 52%.

All night, Clark tried to take down Menifield only being successful once, but his effort nature paid off all evening.

Menifield was undefeated heading into the bout and now drops to 9-1 while Clark improves to 12-4 overall.

Prior to the fight, Clark knelt to one knee and put his fist in the air in support of the continuing protests supporting Black Lives Matter.

Clark will now wait for his next opponent as he tries to continue to make waves in the Light Heavyweight division.

No matter who the next opponent is, one thing is for sure, Sioux Falls continues to be proud of Devin "Brown Bear" Clark.

For more information on the UFC and upcoming fights, visit their website.