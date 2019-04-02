Sioux Falls native and NFL offensive lineman Cedric Lang has signed a contract with the New England Patriots.

Lang attended O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls before going to UTEP to play basketball.and ended up playing football as well in his final year of college.

The Patriots lost Isaiah Wynn to the IR a year ago and in the offseason they lost Trent Brown and LaAdrian Waddle in free agency. so they needed to add some depth.

When Bill Belichick decides to bring you in, you have to feel confident about your future as well.

Since entering the league in 2016, Lang has been a part of the Giants, Broncos and Vikings organizations before hitting free agency this offseason.

While with the Giants, he was a tight end, but has now converted to being a offensive lineman.

With Gronk though now entering retirement, maybe there could be a dual role as a tight end and tackle with the Pats.

Time will tell how Cedrick Lang's role evolves in New England, but one thing is for sure, the city of Sioux Falls will be cheering for him!