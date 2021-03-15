Sioux Falls Named “Fittest City” In South Dakota

With 35 miles of bike trails, parks and playgrounds, and countless health club facilities, it's truly no surprise the City of Sioux Falls has been named the "Fittest City" in the state of South Dakota.

Insurify, a car insurance company recently made this exciting announcement on its Twitter account.

Data scientists at Insurify used "a platform to compare home insurance, referred to both proprietary and public data to identify the fittest cities. They rated U.S. cities based on a composite score of factors including residents with physically demanding or health- and fitness-promoting jobs as well as quality and access to parks and outdoor recreational facilities." The team also gathered information from Niche’s most recent Outdoor Activities rankings. According to the Insurify's study, Niche rated "each city on its quality and access to the outdoors using key indicators of a location’s environment, such as air quality, local weather, and access to natural amenities and outdoor recreation."

Insurify's results indicated that Sioux Falls stands out from the rest!

We all know that despite the fact the COVID-19 pandemic has forced major events and activities to be postponed or cancelled, it has given people the opportunity to get off their couches and enjoy the fresh air. Here in Sioux Falls, we were all encouraged to get outside and stay active during this challenging time. Mayor Paul TenHaken made it his personal mission to make physical and mental health a priority for the city. In fact, last year he created the Mayor's Fitness Challenge to get residents motivated and excited about spring and the awesome weather!

The #100Miles100DaysSF challenge also just exploded on social media! I even had some fun with this amazing initiative!

How do you like to stay active?