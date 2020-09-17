Sioux Falls Municipal Band Lives to Play Another Day

And the band played on!

That will be the case here in the Sioux Empire as funding for the Sioux Falls Municipal Band has been fully restored for another year.

Dakota News Now is reporting the century-old music group, which has become an institution here in the area will live to play another day or at least another year.

The fate of the band changed due to the overwhelming support of people here in the community and the help of the Sioux Falls City Council.

Funding for the band was originally left out of the city's 2021 budget. That news concerned a number of people. The Sioux Falls Municipal Band was able to survive the Great Depression and several wars, and several Sioux Empire residents were bound and determined not to let COVID-19 take it out.

As Dakota News Now reports, fortunately, $112,000 originally cut from the city budget was able to be put back into the 2021 city budget to support the Sioux Falls Municipal Band.

Now two Sioux Falls City Councilors are working hard to establish a band task force to ensure the municipal band will be around for many years to come.

Sioux Falls City Councilor, Curt Soehl told Dakota News Now, “We want community leaders, we want people from the band, people from city hall all involved in the discussion about what is the appropriate use of the band. At least a five to 10 year look on how we structure it going forward.”

Councilor Soehl, together with his fellow council member Greg Neitzert hopes to have the band task formed and operational within the next 30 days.

