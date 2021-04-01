Sioux Falls Moving Into Warmer April Weather

Dakota News Now

We’re going to keep the sunshine around for our Thursday, but it does look like we’ll stay a little breezy, unfortunately. The wind direction will shift and become more southerly and we’ll see occasional gusts around 30 mph. This will cause a Red Flag Warning to be in effect across northern and western parts of the region until 10 p.m. Highs will be in the 60s in western South Dakota and 50s to the east.

Tonight, clear skies once again with a low near 36.

NW Service Sioux Falls

Friday will be breezy once again with highs climbing even higher. We’ll be in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s around the region.

This weekend is looking great with more sunshine for both Saturday and Easter Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s and we’ll finally get a break from the strong wind.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Dakota News Now, First Alert Weather Center, Forecast, forecast for Sioux Falls, Weather
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top