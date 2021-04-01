Sioux Falls Moving Into Warmer April Weather

We’re going to keep the sunshine around for our Thursday, but it does look like we’ll stay a little breezy, unfortunately. The wind direction will shift and become more southerly and we’ll see occasional gusts around 30 mph. This will cause a Red Flag Warning to be in effect across northern and western parts of the region until 10 p.m. Highs will be in the 60s in western South Dakota and 50s to the east.

Tonight, clear skies once again with a low near 36.

Friday will be breezy once again with highs climbing even higher. We’ll be in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s around the region.

This weekend is looking great with more sunshine for both Saturday and Easter Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s and we’ll finally get a break from the strong wind.

