Sioux Falls Movie Theater Trying Again To Get Beer & Wine License

Back in April of 2018, the West Mall 7 movie theater tried getting a license to sell wine and beer from the city of Sioux Falls. That didn't work out and sadly no license was granted.

Now it appears that they are going to give it another try. Dakota News Now is reporting that West Mall 7 Theaters are on the city council's agenda for tonight's meeting.

Like so many theaters the West Mall 7 theaters, at 2101 W 41st Street, were closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Mall 7 describes themselves as “Your locally owned and operated hometown movie theatre playing the latest movie hits at competitive prices. Enjoy comfy seats, digital picture and sound, and great popcorn.” Logically any new revenue streams would probably be very welcome for a business struggling in these times.

They also point out that “In compliance with recent guidelines issued by our national trade organization, we require face masks in all common areas during your visit to the West Mall 7, except while you are consuming food or drinks inside each auditorium.

Exceptions to the mask requirement are permitted for children under 2 years of age and individuals with certain medical/physical conditions that inhibit their ability to safely wear face coverings. In addition, we continue to ask that all patrons practice appropriate social distancing and maintain a distance of at least 6' from other parties at all times.”