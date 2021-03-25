Krispy Kreme made quite a sweet jump into the Sioux Falls Market. Then, for whatever reason, they were gone. It was probably the Low Carb Craze that was sweeping the nation at the time. You remember the sizzle when they first hit Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

When the store first came to Sioux Falls people were lining up to watch the doughnuts being made. They loved to go in a smell the smell and take the sweet treats back to the office or pick some up for the family for a weekend treat. It was quite a buzz!

Well now, it's Krispy Kreme that's making a little 'Vaccine Buzz.' The doughnut-making franchise came out with a COVID-19 offer that is getting a lot of talk nationwide.

Many different radio shows and television stations around the nation have keyed in on the fact people are going in. Day after day for a free doughnut.

Since Krispy Kreme left Sioux Falls, residents have had to find other doughnut spots. Sometimes you will see a local Girl Scout Group or other group doing a fundraiser where they will bring the doughnuts to town for sales.