Taco Bell fans, brace yourselves. Taco Bell reports a shortage of tortillas nationwide.

I can't imagine trying to operate a Mexican food restaurant without tortillas. It would be like running a hamber shop and dealing with a shortage of buns from your supplier.

Many Taco Bell locations across the country are dealing with a tortilla shortage. The company says it's a supplier issue. They did not say how many of the approximately 7000 locations would be affected.

We have three locations in Sioux Falls. We contacted one of the stores and where told they do have tortillas, but did say the supplier shortage was in existence.

The tortillas are used for its quesadillas and burritos.

In the meantime, the shortage is lighting up social media. "Pray for us in this troubling time," one Twitter user wrote.