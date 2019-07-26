Sioux Falls Meter Scam

The City of Sioux Falls is warning residents of a potential scam involving City utility meter replacements.

According to a release by the city, customers are receiving calls from a party posing as the City of Sioux Falls. Phone call recipients are being told that the City is changing out meters and they must purchase a prepaid card as payment for an installation fee or they will have their service turned off.

This is not true. These callers are not City employees, and customers should NOT provide them with any money.

It is true that as part of the City’s routine maintence, Public Works is currently undertaking a system wide change out of meters.

This change out is FREE to our customers and should not result in any interruption of service.

Neither the City of Sioux Falls, nor any other group associated with the City is making these calls. The City does not ask customers to purchase prepaid cards as payment for service.

If customers receive such a call, they should hang up and call the Police non-emergency number at 605-367-7212.