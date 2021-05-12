Sioux Falls McDonald’s to Help Promote COVID Vaccines

When you pull up to your favorite McDonald's drive-through location in Sioux Falls in a couple of months and order a cup of coffee, you will notice something different about the cup.

Word came out on Tuesday (May 11) that McDonald's plans to team up with the White House in an effort to help promote COVID-19 vaccinations across the country.

As Dakota News Now reports, the campaign created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will start to roll out sometime in July.

McDonald's will print the slogan "We Can Do This" on nearly 50 million coffee cups nationwide. The cups will also contain a website address where people can locate the nearest locations to receive the vaccine and also get answers to questions like; how to schedule an appointment for a shot? Are COVID vaccines considered safe? And is there a cost for the vaccine?

The joint effort between McDonald's and the White House to help the public continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to last several weeks.

Due to the pandemic, the dining rooms in all seven Sioux Falls McDonald's locations are still closed. However, all the locations are offering either drive-through or curbside pickup options at this time.

