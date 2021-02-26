Sioux Falls McDonald’s Now Offer New Chicken Sandwhiches

We all know that the signature crispy chicken sandwich we all crave can only be found at one fast food restaurant right? And that's at Chick-fil-A.

But what are we South Dakotans suppose to do when we don't have a Chick-fil-A near when our bellies growl?

Turns out McDonald's is trying their hand at replicating Chick-fil-A's signature crispy chicken sandwiches.

According to Insider:

"On February 24, McDonald's launched its newest lineup of chicken sandwiches: the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich."

And Sioux Falls McDonald's locations are now offering all three different chicken sandwiches.

Not going to lie, just from the pictures alone the McDonald's chicken sandwich looks pretty similar to a Chick-fil-A crispy chicken sandwich with the pickles, and the crispiness of the chicken breast; however the bun looks quite a bit different.

So we had a friend here at the radio station try one out for lunch yesterday, and he is a big fan of the original crispy chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A; here's what he had to say about the McDonald's New Cripsy Chicken Sandwich:

"It doesn't taste as good of quality of chicken meat as a Chick-fil-A crispy chicken breast. But I would still get it again. It's decent but it's hard to beat a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich. Both sandwiches come in similar bags when you are first given the sandwich."