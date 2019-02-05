Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken Unveils His Vision for 2019

In the first year of his administration, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken introduced the framework One Sioux Falls which is a template that he will follow to move the city forward.

One Sioux Falls focuses on four areas: engaging people, the Sioux Falls workforce, safety and health, and accessible housing. Mayor TenHaken has just released the vision for 2019 and some of these areas including the Public Safety Training Center, Premier Center Master Plan, Accessible Housing and Public Transit.

I'm not fluent in a lot of millennial acronyms but the Mayor has cited BHAG's in this video. It's worth listening to.

If you're a city employee you will be happy to know that Mayor TenHaken is committed to the investment in the over 1,300 the city of Sioux Falls employs with resources and tools they need to be engaged.