Sioux Falls Mayor To Initiate New Business Ordinance

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken held a press conference on Wednesday morning in which he stated that he will be providing notice to the Board of Health that they convene a meeting Thursday at 2 pm.

At that meeting, the Mayor's administration will be bringing a recommendation to consider an ordinance to, “Limit gatherings to 10 or less for all businesses listed in Governor's executive order.”

There would also be a request that that ordinance is enforceable as a Class 2 Misdemeanor.

Mayor TehHaken stated that as of Wednesday they are not going to mandate the closing of any businesses in Sioux Falls. But he is recommending a mandate that would limit to 10 patrons or less in any business.

