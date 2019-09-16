Sioux Falls Mayor Thanks Many Who Help After Tornadoes

On Tuesday September 10 a storm moved through Sioux Falls bringing heavy rain, 110 mph strait line winds and at around 11:25 pm three EF-2 tornadoes touched down in the city.

The weather event left a lot of damage behind. And like the great people in this Sioux Falls are do, they pull together to get things cleaned up and back to normal.

On Sunday night Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken posted numerous 'Thank Yous' to the many that have and continue to pitch in on the cleanup process.

"It was less than five days ago, but feels like an eternity. The response of this city has been nothing short of amazing.

Thank you to our brave first responders who kept residents safe during the storm.

Thank you to the men and women in our Emergency Operations Center who have been working 24-7 to lead the response and recovery efforts.

Thank you to the contractors who have dropped everything to bring equipment and employees into the response efforts.

Thank you to all the non-profits that put their missions into action, especially the 211 Helpline Center who is serving as the tip of the spear in our relief efforts.

Thank you to the businesses who have donated employee time, food, materials, and other resources to help your city.

Thank you to the inmates at the State of South Dakota Corrections Department who have helped keep our debris sites running smooth.

Thank you to our state and federal leaders who have made their support in our relief efforts abundantly clear.

Thank you to Avera Health and your team members for keeping hundreds of patients calm and safe while in the eye of the storm.

Thank you to who I believe was watching over us through it all and incredibly, covered this city with extra protection.

Finally, thank you to the army of volunteers that have blanketed this city. Wow, have you stepped up. To say I am humbled by the response of our residents would be an understatement.

To the many others I have missed, I thank you as well. We certainly have a long way to go before our city is cleaned up and back to normal, but our resilience is shining through. We are #OneSiouxFalls and I am beyond proud of this community.

Thank you."

