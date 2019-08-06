Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken’s Proposed 2020 Budget Is Out

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken posted on his Facebook page that, “Today, I presented my proposed 2020 city budget. A few highlights include historic spending on roads, large infrastructure investments, more police officers, a new PD report to work location, housing clinic pilot, data analyst and cyber crimes analyst, and a chief culture officer to help lead our teams forward. It’s an exciting time in our city! #OneSiouxFalls.”

KSFY TV is reporting that TenHaken says the budget falls in line with the city's vision statement of 'Taking care of today for a better tomorrow'. The proposal calls for a little more than $545 million in spending.

Included in the proposed budget is $75 million in spending for public works to maintain city streets and plow snow and more than $41 million for the police department; including the addition of an officer specializing in mental health and addiction.