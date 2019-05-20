Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken reflected on his first year in office. Sunday night the Mayor shared some of his thoughts from the quiet of his garage.

Mayor TenHaken talked about recently giving the key note address at the graduation ceremony for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. He noted that eight cadets would be moving into their probation period on the way to becoming full fledged Sioux Falls Fire Rescue personal.

Today (monday) the Mayor is having lunch with 29 kids from Terry Redlin School to fulfill a promise. During the first week of school Mayor TenHaken told the entire student body that he would throw a pizza party for any kids that had perfect attendance. Those 29 kids will be heading to the Mayors office for that big party today.

You can see what else Mayor TenHaken had to say from his man cave on the video posted on his Facebook page.