Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken Declares State of Emergency

In the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken held a press conference on Thursday afternoon and declared a State Of Emergency for Sioux Falls.

So far Minnehaha County has 3 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. For the next 14 days, the city is limiting all gatherings in all city-owned facilities to 250 people.

This will affect, among other things, the cities large event venues including the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Convention Center, Arena, Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater.

Mayor Paul TenHaken stated in a press conference televised on Dakota News Now that, "Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, I am proposing aggressive steps to protect our vulnerable populations in Sioux Falls. "

Some of the Sioux Falls city organizations that are closing or canceling events include:

Parks and Recreation Department

Siouxland Libraries

The Midco Aquatics Center will be closed through March 27

Community centers will be closed except for after-school activities until 6 p.m. during the business week.

The Washington Pavilion will close the Kirby Science Center and Visual Arts Museum

Mayor TenHaken also encouraged other businesses and groups to limit gatherings.