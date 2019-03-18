Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken Closing Falls Park

The city of Sioux Falls will soon be setting up barricades to keep people out of Falls Park. There will be a fine imposed for anyone that goes around the barricades.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tweeted: “I’ve signed an emergency declaration as the city prepares for this weekend’s likely flooding. Melt and runoff look to be quite significant. I have ordered Falls Park to be closed until further notice. It's simply too dangerous right now, and with more possible flooding on the horizon, public safety must be our top priority. Please avoid all parks along the Sioux River, along with the river itself.”

It's estimated that there are 4 to 8 inches of water in the snowpack north of Sioux Falls. Warm weather is forecast for eastern South Dakota which could cause flooding of the Big Sioux River when the snow melts.



Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls :

Tuesday: A chance of snow, mixing with rain after 9:00 AM, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a high near 42. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

