Sioux Falls Mayor Says City is Prepared For CONVID-19

At a Monday night press conference, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stated that the city is prepared to fight any widespread outbreak within the community.

Dakota News Now has reported that city health officials have been meeting to discuss the coronavirus and how to battle the spread of the disease. "We have actually hosted a number of meetings with the city, with community response agencies, to discuss planning efforts and the implementation of a non-pharmaceutical intervention," Sioux Falls Director of Health Jill Franken said.

According to the report, Mayor TenHaken will be on a conference call Tuesday with the White House and several other mayors from around the country to get a briefing from them.

Health experts say the most important thing you can do to keep yourself safe is to practice preventative measures. Wash your hands regularly, use hand sanitizer, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, keep your hands off your face, and if you can it may be best just to stay home.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app