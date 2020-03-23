Sioux Falls Mayor Recommends Non-Essential Businesses Close

Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is recommending the closure of all non-essential businesses in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The city health board would need to issue the order as the mayor does not have the power to do so.

An executive order signed by Governor Noem on Monday offers recommendations for cities and businesses across the state, according to Dakota News Now.

Public Health Director Jill Franken told Dakota News Now, "The board may be asked to consider the mandatory closures of nightclubs and bars that don't serve food, video lottery casinos, live performance centers, movie theaters, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, arcades, private social clubs, indoor shopping centers.”

Dine-in restaurants, food courts, and coffee houses would be restricted to carry-out or drive-thru, says Franken.

The health board will meet at 2 pm Tuesday, March 24 to discuss the recommendation.

