Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken To Host Virtual Commencement

It's hard to believe that high school or college seniors aren't experiencing traditional graduation ceremonies this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken still wants to send a congratulatory message to the graduates throughout the Sioux Empire.

On Tuesday afternoon in a tweet from his Twitter account, Mayor Paul TenHaken announced that he would like to address the Class of 2020 through Instagram. The special commencement address is scheduled to go live on Mayor TenHaken's Instagram account on Thursday, May 14th at 6 PM.

There is no report yet about what Mayor Paul TenHaken will discuss during his commencement speech. But the Sioux Empire is buzzing on social media about the mayor's senior picture that surfaced with his news.

Besides having a local graduation commencement address, high-profiled celebrities, and well-known politicians are also finding ways to send their congratulations to the Class of 2020. One of the most iconic hosts in television history, Oprah Winfrey recently announced that she would be everyone's graduation speaker for the Class of 2020, thanks to Facebook.

Facebook broke the news that Oprah will host a virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, May 15th at 11 AM (ET) for college seniors who aren't able to experience a traditional commencement ceremony.

One thing is for sure, individuals are truly making it a priority to honor the Class of 2020 throughout the world.