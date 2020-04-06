Sioux Falls Mayor Issues New Stricter Covid-19 Proclamation

During his Monday morning briefing, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken issued a 'Safer At Home' Executive Proclamation. The 3-page proclamation is a new set of guidelines and initiatives sent down from the mayor's office asking residents and businesses to adhere to in the fight against COVID-19.

The mayor stated that previous social distancing and other practices put into place have been fairly well received. But now they are taking it up a notch. Some items contained in the proclamation include:

Residents are strongly encouraged to stay in their homes except for solitary or household activities for the promotion of physical and emotional wellbeing.

Residents should limit their visits to grocery stores and retail stores to once per week and use delivery services.

Residents should visit grocery and retail stores with a 1 shopper per household rule. You should have 1 designated shopper getting your supplies.

Residents should participate in organized religious activities via remote options.

Whenever possible residents should avoid taking any children still living at home with them on any essential shopping trips.

People in Sioux Falls over 2-years-old and without breathing problems should wear cloth masks when in public.

Monday's proclamation also calls for businesses to limit the number of people in stores to 20% of occupancy such as Walmart has done at its stores.



