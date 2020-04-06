Sioux Falls Mayor Issues New Stricter Covid-19 Proclamation
During his Monday morning briefing, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken issued a 'Safer At Home' Executive Proclamation. The 3-page proclamation is a new set of guidelines and initiatives sent down from the mayor's office asking residents and businesses to adhere to in the fight against COVID-19.
The mayor stated that previous social distancing and other practices put into place have been fairly well received. But now they are taking it up a notch. Some items contained in the proclamation include:
- Residents are strongly encouraged to stay in their homes except for solitary or household activities for the promotion of physical and emotional wellbeing.
- Residents should limit their visits to grocery stores and retail stores to once per week and use delivery services.
- Residents should visit grocery and retail stores with a 1 shopper per household rule. You should have 1 designated shopper getting your supplies.
- Residents should participate in organized religious activities via remote options.
- Whenever possible residents should avoid taking any children still living at home with them on any essential shopping trips.
- People in Sioux Falls over 2-years-old and without breathing problems should wear cloth masks when in public.
Monday's proclamation also calls for businesses to limit the number of people in stores to 20% of occupancy such as Walmart has done at its stores.
