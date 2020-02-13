Sioux Falls Mayor ‘Free Bus Rides During Dangerous Cold’

In response to the dangerously cold wind chills forecast for Sioux Falls on Thursday Mayor TenHaken announced that Sioux Area Metro will waive bus transit fees on its fixed bus routes for February 13, 2020. This does include paratransit rides as well.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken posted on social media that, “I want people in Sioux Falls to get where they need to be safely and warmly during the frigid temperatures tomorrow. Bus rides will be free Thursday so that folks can escape the elements and not worry about the cost.”

Sioux Falls bus routes operate from 5:45 am to 8:45 pm on weekdays. Bus route information is available here.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting wind chills up to -38 below zero for Thursday.