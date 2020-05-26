Sioux Falls Mayor Delivers State of the City Address

On Tuesday afternoon Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken delivered his “State of the City” address to an empty Washington Pavilion as he reflected on the previous year.

Mayor TenHaken opened by saying: “Despite the current challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic the state of Sioux Falls is strong. Although we live in a world of uncertainties right now, this moment in our history it will end. Sioux Falls entered this pandemic in a place of strength and as a strong and resilient community Sioux Falls is poised to enter the post-COVID world stronger than before on multiple levels.”

The Mayor outlined some qualities that he feels will help citizens of the “greatest city in the world” move past this current period such as “Kindness, Patience, Adaptability, Well-Being, and Hope”.

He outlined some successes from his first two years in office such as Investments in the USD Discovery District, helping to reopen the State Theater, affordable housing units, Downtown Rail-yard Redevelopment, A 5G Network Downtown, Expansion and Rehabilitation of the Cities Waste Water System.

In closing the just over the 15-minute address, Mayor TenHaken noted that 'this place is special' and asked that the citizens of Sioux Falls “stay positive, stay healthy, stay strong, and stay resilient.”