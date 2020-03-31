Sioux Falls Mayor Closes City Parks, Dog Park, And More

In Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken's press conference on Tuesday morning, he talked about the cities direction in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor TenHaken expressed frustration with South Dakota legislators after they voted down SB 191 that would provide emergency authority to counties, community improvement districts, and municipalities in the event of a public health crisis and to declare an emergency.

The Mayor stated that the legislators' actions do not help with his ability to lead on a local level. The next step the Mayor is taking is to close down City Parks, Basketball Courts (rims are coming down), Playground Equipment, Skateboard park, Picnic Shelters, Athletic Fields Restrooms, and the Dog Park.

The Bike Trails and Falls Park will remain open for now.



