Sioux Falls Mayor Chooses Next Fire Chief

Sioux Falls is about to get a new fire chief.

Mayor Paul TenHaken has made his selection for the next Sioux Falls Fire Rescue chief, and according to Dakota News Now, that person is 18-year veteran Matthew McAreavey.

Dakota News Now reports McAreavey has served as the city's battalion chief since 2014 and has been part of the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue team dating back to 2002.

Mayor TenHaken told Dakota News Now, “Matt’s people-focused leadership approach and experience for the past 18 years with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue make him an ideal fit as the City’s next Fire Chief. Under his leadership, I look forward to seeing our nationally-recognized Sioux Falls Fire Rescue team continue to excel in providing excellent service to our community.”

McAreavey's responsibilities while holding the post of battalion chief included the oversight of health and safety programs and mental health initiatives for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. In addition, he also worked with others on implementing a county-wide initiative for a new software system at the city's 911 Center that controls and dispatches all emergency services for Minnehaha County as battalion chief.

Brad Goodroad, the current Sioux Falls Fire Rescue chief, announced that he intends to hang up his fire helmet and retire on (February 12). That will put an end to Goodroad's 27-year career as a firefighter.

Goodroad spent the last four years of his career as chief of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

Before McAreavey can be appointed Fire Rescue chief, he must first receive the advice and consent of the Sioux Falls City Council. That will happen during a meeting planned for Tuesday (February 2).

Source: Dakota News Now

