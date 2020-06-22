Sioux Falls Marathon Scales Back On Upcoming Races

The Sioux Falls Full Marathon is yet another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Sioux Empire. Fortunately, one racing event is still on for August 30th.

On its Facebook page, the Sioux Falls Full and Half Marathon announced the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Full Marathon along with the Sanford Children's Miracle Network 5k and 10k races.

Despite this disappointing but realistic announcement, there is still hope for runners around the Sioux Falls area. The Half Marathon race is still taking place, however, there will be some restrictions. According to the post, the race will be capped off at 550 runners. In a sincere effort to exercise COVID-19 precautions, each runner will receive a safety protocol packet.

There is also a slight possibility runners must consider...there is a chance the Half Marathon may be canceled as well. The Sioux Falls Full and Half Marathon website states, "The Half Marathon is still prone to cancellation should the pandemic worsen in the next couple of months. We will take guidance from the city and Sanford Health on that determination."

If runners have already registered for the Full Marathon, the Sanford Children's Miracle Network 5k, or 10k races, they may modify their registration forms by selecting one of the following options:

Run the half-Marathon

Receive a refund (minus registration vendor fee)

Defer registration to the 2021 Sioux Falls Marathon

Donate your 2020 registration to the Children’s Miracle Network

Runners have until July 12th to register for the Half Marathon. Whether the race has 550 runners or not, registration will close on July 12th with no exceptions. It all depends on which scenario occurs first.

As of right now, the Half Marathon race will begin at 7 AM on August 30th. The race route is still being finalized.