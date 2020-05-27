Sioux Falls Marathon Plans To Start As Scheduled

Avid runners training for the upcoming 2020 Full/Half Marathon in Sioux Falls will be itching to hit the pavement after this reassuring news.

There is still hope that the 2020 Sioux Falls Full and Half Marathon races will continue as planned on August 30th, 2020. This announcement was recently confirmed through the Sioux Falls Marathon/Half Marathon's Facebook page.

In the post, the Sioux Falls Marathon/Half Marathon explains that it's prepared for any sort of modifications for its races due to the COVID-19 pandemic if need be. The post states, "If we end up needing to adjust prior to purchasing race medals & shirts (mid-June), we would likely be able to offer registrants a few options to choose from:"

* 90% refund

* Defer registration to the 2021 Sioux Falls Marathon

* Virtual race

Runners can participate in the Sanford Children's Miracle Network 5k, 10k, half marathon, and full marathon. For now, the Full Marathon starts at 6:30 AM on August 30th. Runners can click here to learn more information.

Preparing for a Half or Full Marathon really does take a toll on someone's body. Running 26 miles is not an easy task.

Here's an article I wrote in September based on tips from Minneapolis Running. It lists ten pointers runners use to prepare during the week of a marathon race. They are:

1. Relax- Race week is all about relaxing. You should run short distances to stay loose.

2. Sleep-This helps a runner have a great mental state. Running a marathon takes a lot of endurance and you need the proper rest to prepare for that.

3. Eat Smart-You should not be eating as much food as you were during training. It's best to avoid high fiber foods and anything fried.

4. Carry a Water Bottle-Stay hydrated!

5. Get off Your Feet-Keep your normal routine, but sit down whenever you can. Put your feet up for as long as you can.

6. Study The Course-Sioux Falls is fortunate to have miles of wonderful bike paths. The marathon route includes some parks like Yankton Trail Park and Sertoma Park. If you have the chance, walk some of the course.

7. Plan Race Strategy-Think about what pace you intend to keep during the race and listen to what your body is telling you.

8. Plan Race Day-Come up with a plan to figure out what you're doing before the race, such as what should be in your race bag or how you're getting to the competition.

9. Try Nothing New-Stick to your normal race workouts. Now is not the time to change your diet, shoes, or even your shirt.

10. Reflect- Be proud of yourself. You have trained long and hard for the race. It's your moment to shine!