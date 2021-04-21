Sioux Falls Man Who Robbed Store With BB Gun Arrested Again

Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens reported that around 4:30 Monday afternoon a man robbed the Freedom Valu Center at 24th Street and Minnesota Ave. The man entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk, took some cash, and took off.

After a Sioux Falls Detective reviewed the surveillance video on Tuesday morning he recognized that the gun used in the robbery was a BB Gun.

The Detective called stores around Sioux Falls including Scheels on 41st Street to see if anyone had purchased a BB Gun matching the description of the one in the surveillance video. Scheels noted that they had indeed sold such a gun.

Detectives then went to the Scheels store to look at the surveillance video of the BB gun purchase. While the Detectives were at the Scheels checking on the video a man matching the description of the one who robbed the Freedom Value Center and wearing the same clothes walked into Scheels to purchase another BB Gun.

The Sioux Falls man, 28-year-old William Dean Kupper, was arrested for 1st Degree Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Petty Theft, and it was discovered that he was also out on parol.