Sioux Falls Man Who Fired Gunshots inside His Home, Was Drunk

Police say the Sioux Falls man arrested on Monday, (October 29) for discharging a firearm in his home was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY TV that 59-year-old John Vela was not only drunk, he also attempted to start his home on fire at the time of the incident.

According to KSFY , officers were first summoned to Vela's home in the 6800 block of Pine Meadows Place on Monday after his wife called authorities around 3:00 PM saying her husband had been making comments about threatening to kill her over the phone while she was away from their home.

KSFY says when officers arrived at Vela's residence, he refused to come outside.

Vela's wife contacted police again around 4:30 PM, this time this time to notify them that Vela had been leaving her threatening voicemails, she even reported hearing gunshots in one of the voicemails left.

KSFY reports that police returned to Vela's home yet again, this time Vela did speak with police and told them that he planned to light the couples home on fire.

After a brief standoff with authorities, Vela finally surrendered peacefully.

Police ended up charging Vela with domestic simple assault, first degree arson, commission of a felony with a firearm, possession of firearm while intoxicated, reckless discharge of firearm and making terroristic threats.

KSFY says that Vela had a preliminary breath test (PBT) of 0.241 at the time of his arrest.

Police believe that Vela fired as many as 10 gunshots throughout the incident, none of the bullets left the suspects home.

Residents in the neighborhood were evacuated during the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Source: KSFY TV