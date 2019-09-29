Sioux Falls Man Threatens Woman with Shotgun

A 28-year-old Sioux Falls man is now in jail after threatening a 30-year-old woman with a shotgun in her residence last week.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place on Thursday night, (September 26) on the 4500 block of East 42nd Street.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer, Sam Clemens, told KSFY, Cory James Kostelecky, attempted to kick-in the door of the victim Thursday night, but, was unsuccessful in doing so. Kostelecky left for a moment and later returned with a shotgun, where he proceeded to threaten to kill the victim.

Authorities were notified, and according to KSFY, Kostelecky left the scene before officers arrived. Police caught up with him later and took him into custody.

Kostelecky is being charged with aggravated assault and no-contact violation.

Source: KSFY TV