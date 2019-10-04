Sioux Falls Man Threatens Driver with Toy Gun Following Accident

A 35-year-old Sioux Falls man learned the hard way on Wednesday that it's never a good idea to threaten someone, even if the weapon you use during the threat is a toy gun.

KSFY TV is reporting Seth Jamison Welder, a transient from Sioux Falls was arrested on Wednesday, (October 2) after getting into a fight with another man near a crosswalk at 13th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

According to KSFY, Welder was riding his bike in the crosswalk when he allegedly fell off the bike and hit a car in the intersection. Upon taking a tumble, Welder proceeded to get into an argument with the driver of the vehicle. At some point during the verbal disagreement, Welder produced a toy gun and threatened the driver with it.

The driver of the car attempted to leave the scene of the incident, but not before Welder had the opportunity to throw the toy gun at the man's vehicle. That prompted the driver to return and begin arguing with Welder yet again. During the second go-around, KSFY reports, that Welder this time, pulled out a box cutter and threatened the driver with it.

Authorities were called, and Welder was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

No one was injured as a result of both altercations.

Source: KSFY TV