Sioux Falls Man Robbed of Motorcycle at Gunpoint

You wouldn't call this a carjacking, but the ordeal was just as scary for a Sioux Falls motorcyclist. Police say a motorcyclist had his bike stolen at gunpoint and the suspects are still at large.

Dakota News Now reports the incident happened near 33rd Street and Duluth Avenue around 1:30 am Saturday, June 13.

Police say the victim was riding his bike when a car pulled out in front of the motorcycle and blocked the road. A suspect got out of the car and pointed a gun at the rider.

According to police, the victim dumped the motorcycle and ran away, but the suspect chased him. The suspect gave up the chase, but hopped on the motorcycle and drove it away. Another person in the suspect's car drove that vehicle away from the scene.

Police are looking for a suspect described as either a Native American or Hispanic man, approximately five-foot, eight inches tall.

If you have any information about this crime, police urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire anonymously online at crimestopperssiouxempire.com, by phone at 605-367-7007 or download the app by searching for "P3 Tips" in the App Store or Google Play.