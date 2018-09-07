Sioux Falls Man Riding on a Moving Car Ends up in Hospital

Be honest, we all have done some fairly stupid $H!# when we were younger right? Here's another great example of something that I am sure seemed cool at the time, but in hindsight, ended up being a very bonehead idea.

KSFY TV is reporting that a Sioux Falls man is now in the hospital after he rode on the hood of a car, fell off, and was then hit by the very same vehicle he was riding on.

The incident happened around 5:30 PM on Thursday, (September 6) in the 2900 block of North Highland Avenue. Police told KSFY , a 19-year-old man was riding on the hood of a car being driven by a friend, when he accidentally slipped off the vehicle and was struck by the car because the driver didn't have sufficient enough time to stop before running him over.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the victim conscious and alert, but still pinned underneath the vehicle. A Sioux Falls Fire Rescue team was forced to extricate the man, then transport him to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

KSFY reports the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was charged with reckless driving. While the victim in the accident received a ticket for riding outside of a moving vehicle.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: