Sioux Falls Man Rescued from River Hours After Park Reopens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls authorities say an intoxicated man was rescued from the Big Sioux River in Falls Park less than six hours after the park reopened from being shut down by floodwaters.

Police say an officer on patrol in the park heard a man in the water yelling about 11:30 PM Friday. Rescue crews used a ladder to get down a 12-foot retaining wall and a rope to pull the man to safety. He was treated for exposure to the cold.

Authorities say the man was standing in 3 to 4 feet of water and did not have the strength to aid in his own rescue.

Falls Park was closed for more than a week because of flooding and safety concerns. The park reopened at 5:00 PM Friday.

