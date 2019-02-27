Sioux Falls Man Rams Police Car Monday Night

Note to self. It's probably not a good idea, to ram a police car, you can ask a Sioux Falls man should you need proof.

KSFY TV is reporting that 42-year-old Christopher Kakaulani Shim, a transient from Sioux Falls is now behind bars after ramming into the Sioux Falls Police patrol car that pulled him over on Monday night, (February 25).

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY, the incident happened just before midnight on Monday. The officer pulled over Shim when he spotted his black 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse going the wrong way on 11th Street.

In addition to going the wrong way, Shim was allegedly traveling about 50 mph. That's a violation waiting to happen.

According to KSFY, Shim pulled his vehicle over into a driveway in the 400 block of 11th Street, and the officer pulled in behind him. After the officer got out of the squad car, Shim decided to go into full Fast & Furious mode by backing into the police car several times, and almost hitting the officer in the process.

KSFY reports the police officer took Shim into custody and charged him with aggravated assault on law enforcement, driving the wrong way, reckless driving, DWI, possession of a stolen vehicle and false impersonation.

The vehicle Shim was driving at the time of his arrest was stolen out of Rock County, Minnesota.

Source: KSFY TV