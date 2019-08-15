Sioux Falls Man Proposes, Video Goes Viral

How do you make one of the most important days in your life memorable? Watch this.

Tyler Meints is an employee at the marketing firm ADwerks in Sioux Falls where he asked his girlfriend Stacia Rawhouser to help him shoot a video for a client.

After a couple of months of planning the day came with the firms crew producing the shoot in downtown Sioux Falls where at the new sculpture Arc of Dreams Rawhouser took her que from the director, turned and found Meints down on one knee.

She said YES!