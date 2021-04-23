Sioux Falls Man Loses Over $8000 In Jewelry Scam

They say, "If it's too good to be true", well you know the rest. On Wednesday evening, this age-old idiom took place in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said a man was at a gas station on 14th Street and Minnesota. At around 6 pm, the man was approached by another man in an SUV and engaged in a conversation. A woman and child were also in the SUV. Clemens said the suspect in the SUV told the victim that he was short on cash and had some jewelry to sell. The suspect said he would pay back the victim all the cash and then some when he gets to his destination, which was thought to be California.

Get our free mobile app

Clemens said after talking at the gas station for a few more moments, the suspect was led to the victim's apartment where the suspect was given over $8000 in cash. In return, the suspect gave the victim several pieces of jewelry including some pieces off of the suspect's supposed wife.

Later the victim was talking to his roommate and realized something wasn't right about the deal. The victim took the jewelry to a pawn shop where it was discovered to be fake.

Clemens said the suspect was driving a white GMC Yukon. Police are reviewing survivance tape from the gas station to see if they can identify the suspect or his SUV.

Clemens said that while this kind of jewelry scam is rare in Sioux Falls, this is not the first time it has happened. He said that when someone randomly approaches you with an offer that sounds too good to be true, then it should be a red flag that something isn't right.