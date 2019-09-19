Sioux Falls Man Loses $15,000 in Online Dating Scam

Dating can get spendy, as a Sioux Falls man found out recently, real spendy!

KSFY TV is reporting that a 68-year-old Sioux Falls man was recently scammed out of $15,000 after he tried looking for a little companionship via an online dating site.

The victim was using a site called OurTime.com. The site provides men and women who are 50+ years old the opportunity to interact and meet.

As KSFY reports, the victim sent money via Google Play cards with amounts ranging $500 and up. The scammer was able to access the victims Verizon account through personal information given on the dating site.

A short time later, the victim discovered several unauthorized purchases of Apple watches on his account. The purchases were sent to an address somewhere in Africa.

Scams like this one are actually quite common according to the KSFY report. Several are reported each month.

Unfortunately, in the case of this Sioux Falls victim, this particular money scam was one of the larger dollar amounts to be reported.

Source: KSFY TV