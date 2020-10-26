Sioux Falls Man Kidnaps Girlfriend and Their 1-Year-Old Child

A 23-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing kidnapping and domestic assault charges after grabbing his girlfriend by the hair and forcibly taking both her and their one-year-old child with him on Saturday night.

Dakota News Now reports the incident happened in the 700 block of South Blauvelt Avenue Saturday night (October 24).

Police were summoned to a residence on a reported assault and kidnapping call.

According to the report, the 33-year-old female victim told authorities the suspect, 23-year-old Brandon Asa Craig came to see her at a friend’s house. Once he arrived, Craig grabbed the one-year-old child and then grabbed the female victim by the hair, dragging her out of the home.

Authorities told Dakota News Now the victim was threatened by the suspect to get inside a vehicle with the one-year-old child.

Once inside the vehicle, Craig struck the victim several times before letting her out following what was nearly an accident.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Craig then fled the scene of the altercation at a high rate of speed with the one-year-old child still in the vehicle.

Craig was eventually taken into custody at his home by police and booked on domestic assault, kidnapping, and assorted other charges.

The one-year-old child was found safe by authorities at a relative’s house located in Brandon.

Source: Dakota News Now