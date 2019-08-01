Sioux Falls Man in Jail after Stealing Items from Parked Cars

Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Wednesday, (July 31) accused of doing a little five- finger discount shopping from several unlocked cars located in a Sioux Falls apartment complex parking lot.

KSFY TV is reporting that authorities arrested Shane Dean Spotted War Bonnet II on Wednesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Ninth Street and Holly Avenue.

According to KSFY, police were called after several people witnessed Bonnet II checking the car doors on a number of vehicles that were parked in the buildings lot. When authorities arrived, they found numerous stolen items in his possession including; car insurance cards, mail, phone chargers, and sunglasses.

Police ended up booking Bonnet II on six counts of possession of stolen property and three counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle. Additional charges could be forthcoming if more victims come forward.

Source: KSFY TV