Sioux Falls Man Has $6500 Cash And SUV Stolen

You've heard the phrase that “no good deed goes unpunished”. This would seem to fit in that category.

Matthew buck bartends at the Safari Bar in Renner, SD just north of Sioux Falls. Recently Buck organized a fundraiser to get money for a family friend that was going through some hard times.

An event including a Meat Raffle was held at the Safari Bar & Grill on April 25 for Paul Aaseng and his family. Paul was admitted to the hospital on March 6 for a stroke. He is a 42-year-old father of 3.

Paul has had many complications and has been in the hospital for over a month which has caused a financial and emotional strain on his family.

The event was an amazing success and raised around $6,500 to be given to the Aaseng family. But unfortunately, before the cash could be handed over it was stolen along with Buck's 2003 Chevy Suburban.

Buck posted that he was dropping his son's backpack off at his son's mom's house when he ran into the house and “in literally 1 minute probably 30 seconds my car was stolen running into the house. Such a great turnout to my event today, that went bad. Cops have been called and have all the information. My phone was in the vehicle also.”

The Chevy Suburban, the $6,500 in cash, and other belongings were reported stolen in the area of 26th Street and 7th Avenue in Sioux Falls.

There has been a GoFundMe page set up to help recover the funds for the Aaseng family. If you have any information you are asked to call Sioux Falls Crime Stoppers @ 605-367-7007