Sioux Falls Man Gets 15 Years for Sexually Assaulting Girl

A 76-year-old Sioux Falls man received the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child at his wife's home daycare.

According to the Associated Press, David Hirsch "entered an Alford plea to sexual contact with a child under 16, in which he acknowledges there's enough evidence to convict. Hirsch was indicted on four charges involving two girls, but the three other charges were dropped."

The girls were between the ages of four and nine at the time on the assaults. KSFY TV reported that the daycare was closed in 2017.

The AP went on to report that "A letter from one of the victims read in court Monday said remembering what happened was haunting and that she was nervous to walk to her bus stop each day because Hirsch lived next door."

And according to the Argus Leader , "one of the girls said she was going to wait until Hirsch had died to tell someone about what happened, but was inspired to come forward by the #MeToo movement."